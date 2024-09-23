VIDEO: Causeway Museum Services launches exhibition marking 180 years of local newspaper

By The Newsroom
Published 23rd Sep 2024, 12:10 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Causeway Museum Services has launched a nostalgic exhibition to celebrate 180 years of a north coast newspaper.

‘Chronicling 180 years’ is running in Coleraine Town Hall and looks at the history of the Coleraine Chronicle and the Northern Constitution newspapers.

The exhibition – which features items from the newspaper’s printing hall and editorial departments as well as many of the photos which appeared in the papers – runs until Christmas.

Free to visit, the exhibition is open Tuesday to Saturday, 11am - 4pm.