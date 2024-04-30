But what are the ‘must see’ destinations for anyone visiting the area for the first time?
We asked local residents for their help in identifying some of the borough’s top spots, whether you’re hoping to soak up some history and culture, pick up a unique gift, or simply enjoy a bite to eat while taking in spectacular views.
1. Portglenone Forest
Portglenone Forest is well known for the stunning carpet of bluebells that bloom throughout the site in spring. However, with its winding paths leading visitors through the ancient woodland to the banks of the River Bann, it's a beautiful spot for a walk any time of the year. Photo: Steven McAuley/McAuley Multimedia
2. Antrim Coast Road
You'd be hard pressed to find a more scenic driving route than the Antrim Coast Road, with its sea views on one side and rugged hillsides and cliffs on the other. The Black Arch at Larne was one of the many features devised in the 19th century by the road's designer and creator, Scottish engineer William Bald. Photo: Google maps
3. The Courtyard, Carrickfergus
For many Carrick locals, quaint retail outlet The Courtyard is at the top of their 'must visit' list. One resident wrote: "The Secret Bookshelf is my favourite spot and The Quarter House is such a lovely spot for food and a nice view of the sea. It’s also lovely having a browse through the paintings on sale and having a chat with lovely Tom the artist." Photo: Google
4. Dobbins Inn, Carrickfergus
A historic hotel and restaurant on Carrick's High Street, Dobbins Inn is another spot that locals consider a 'must see' for visitors. Recent renovations revealed that the structure dates back to c. 1530, when the tower house would have been a residence for the Dobbin family. Legend has it that the building even has its own ghost, Maud. Photo: Google maps