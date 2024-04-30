3 . The Courtyard, Carrickfergus

For many Carrick locals, quaint retail outlet The Courtyard is at the top of their 'must visit' list. One resident wrote: "The Secret Bookshelf is my favourite spot and The Quarter House is such a lovely spot for food and a nice view of the sea. It’s also lovely having a browse through the paintings on sale and having a chat with lovely Tom the artist." Photo: Google