The event had been postponed back in August due to weather conditions and rescheduled for Sunday.
Unfortunately, Sunday saw the north coast cloaked in torrential rain all day but dedicated Mini enthusiasts still turned out for a display at the West Strand to celebrate 66 years of the Mini.
1. EVENTS
Some of the vehicles which took part in the rescheduled Mini 66 event at Portrush's West Strand on Sunday, September 14. Photo: NI WORLD
