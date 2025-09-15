Causeway Coast Mini Club event goes ahead at Portrush's West Strand

By Una Culkin
Published 15th Sep 2025, 12:15 BST
Causeway Coast Mini Club held their ‘Mini 66’ display at Portrush’s West Strand on Sunday, September 14.

The event had been postponed back in August due to weather conditions and rescheduled for Sunday.

Unfortunately, Sunday saw the north coast cloaked in torrential rain all day but dedicated Mini enthusiasts still turned out for a display at the West Strand to celebrate 66 years of the Mini.

Some of the vehicles which took part in the rescheduled Mini 66 event at Portrush's West Strand on Sunday, September 14.

1. EVENTS

Some of the vehicles which took part in the rescheduled Mini 66 event at Portrush's West Strand on Sunday, September 14. Photo: NI WORLD

Some of the vehicles which took part in the rescheduled Mini 66 event at Portrush's West Strand on Sunday, September 14.

2. EVENTS

Some of the vehicles which took part in the rescheduled Mini 66 event at Portrush's West Strand on Sunday, September 14. Photo: NI WORLD

Some of the vehicles which took part in the rescheduled Mini 66 event at Portrush's West Strand on Sunday, September 14.

3. EVENTS

Some of the vehicles which took part in the rescheduled Mini 66 event at Portrush's West Strand on Sunday, September 14. Photo: NI WORLD

Some of the vehicles which took part in the rescheduled Mini 66 event at Portrush's West Strand on Sunday, September 14.

4. EVENTS

Some of the vehicles which took part in the rescheduled Mini 66 event at Portrush's West Strand on Sunday, September 14. Photo: NI WORLD

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Portrush
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice