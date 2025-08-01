Claims for potholes and road defects over last five years cost Stormont £20.6m
Almost 20,000 public liability claims for potholes and road defects were made between April 2020 and the end of March 2025, costing Stormont £20.6m in payouts.
In 2024/25, the value of claims settled by the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) amounted to £5.1m - more than double the amount paid out five years ago (£2m).
While personal injury claims made up just 14 per cent of the 4,696 claims received last year, they accounted for about 76% of the total compensation awarded (£3.9m).
Meanwhile, vehicle damage compensation last year amounted to £1.1m, a rise of 15% on 2023/24. A further £122k was awarded in property damage – a dramatic year-on-year increase of 97%.
Belfast North was the most expensive area in terms of compensation last year at £692k followed by Armagh, Banbridge & Craigavon (West) at £580k.
At the other end of the scale, the lowest expense for road claims was in Causeway Coast & Glens (West) at £39k, with Derry City and Strabane just behind at £41k.
In addition to the £20.6m in compensation over five years, the NI Executive spent a further £12.1m on various legal costs and medical fees, taking the total cost of road claims since 2020 to £32.7m.
The Department for Infrastructure Roads Section Office areas and their corresponding sompensation awards 2024/25 are as follows:
Belfast North £692,162
Armagh, Banbridge & Craigavon (West) £580,404
Armagh, Banbridge & Craigavon (East) £495,558
Belfast South £490,224
Lisburn & Castlereagh £458,603
Fermanagh & Omagh (West) £396019
Newry, Mourne & Down (West) £375,122
Mid & East Antrim £336,066
Antrim & Newtownabbey £327,851
Newry, Mourne & Down (East) £239,493
Ards & North Down £180,171
Mid Ulster (South) £162,572
Mid Ulster (North) £313,846
Causeway Coast & Glens (East) £103,784
Fermanagh & Omagh (East) £80,359
Derry & Strabane £41,283
Causeway Coast & Glens (West) £38,985.
A recent survey by car insurance experts at CompareNI.com found that 91% of drivers in Northern Ireland have issues with potholes in their area, with 96% of respondents saying they weren’t being fixed quickly enough.
Lisburn and Castlereagh had the most pothole-related claims in 2024/25 (540), while Causeway Coast and Glens (West) had the fewest at 54.
Ian Wilson, Managing Director of CompareNI.com said: “Potholes are consistently one of the biggest bugbears for drivers, leading to costly repair bills for thousands of motorists in Northern Ireland every year.
“Not only can potholes and other road defects cause serious damage to vehicles, including to suspension, steering alignment and tyres, but they also increase the risk of serious accidents and injuries.
“While standard fully comprehensive car insurance should cover pothole damage, it is worth remembering that making a claim though your provider could see you lose your no claims bonus, potentially increasing the cost of your premium.
“However, pothole damage to vehicles is becoming more expensive due to the increased costs of parts and labour, meaning the repair bill will typically be higher than the excess on the insurance policy – in which case, drivers may look to their insurance for help.”