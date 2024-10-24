Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council car parks were the most fined area for drivers in NI in the calendar year 2022, according to new figures.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Drivers in Northern Ireland have seen over 26,000 parking fines in one year, issued to them by their local council, according to new data analysed by cinch, the UK’s biggest online retailer of used cars.

New figures obtained through a Freedom of Information (FOI) request reveal the areas with the most and least fines issued between January 2022 and March 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 2022, a total of 6,054 fines were issued in the Causeway Coast and Glens Council area – that’s more than in Belfast City Council and Derry City and Strabane District Council area. That’s an average of 17 fines per day being issued in Causeway Coast and Glens.

Data reveals that the Causeway Coast and Glens Council area car parks bringing in the highest rate of fine are BOTH in Portrush. In 2022, 1,247 fines were issued at the East Strand car park in the resort. While 2023 saw Dunluce Avenue (PICTURED) in the town take over the top spot for the highest amount of fines being issued, a total of 1115. CREDIT NI WORLD

The figure dropped to 5934 in 2023 (an average of 16 fines per day), second only to Derry City and Strabane District Council, but still higher than Belfast City Council.

And, the data reveals that the Causeway Coast and Glens Council area car parks bringing in the highest rate of fine were BOTH in Portrush.

In 2022, 1,247 fines were issued at the East Strand car park in the resort. While 2023 saw Dunluce Avenue in the town bring in the highest amount of fines being issued, a total of 1115.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The fines, of course, are a source of revenue for local authorities – in 2022, Causeway Coast and Glens Council recouped £327,489.66 in parking fines while that figure rose to £359,952.49 for the twelve months of 2023.

Data data reveals that the Causeway Coast and Glens Council area car parks bringing in the highest rate of fine are BOTH in Portrush. In 2022, 1,247 fines were issued at the East Strand car park (PICTURED) in the resort. While 2023 saw Dunluce Avenue in the town take over the top spot for the highest amount of fines being issued, a total of 1115. CREDIT NI WORLD

Sam Sheehan, motoring editor at cinch, commented on the findings: "These figures should be a reminder for all drivers to carefully check any nearby signs before parking – especially in busy areas or places they aren’t familiar with. Nobody wants to find a parking fine come through their letterbox.

"Also, if you think the fine is unfair or it’s incorrect, don’t forget you have 28 days to appeal to an independent tribunal. And, if it is correct, you might be able to reduce the fine by paying sooner rather than later. ”