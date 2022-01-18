Increase in ultra-low emission vehicle registrations in Lisburn

Ultra-low emission vehicle (ULEV) registrations shot up 82.9% across Northern Ireland from July to September 2021, Q3 - compared to the same time a year before, an increase from 4,186 vehicles to 7,645

The figures show tremendous growth over the last three years, despite the pandemic, with 2019 Q3 recording 2,960 ULEVS in Northern Ireland, rising by 42% to 4,186 in 2020.

Regionally, all district council areas have witnessed a noticeable increase in ULEV registrations of more than 50%, with the top spot, Lisburn and Castlereagh, recording an incredible 102% increase, closely followed by Fermanagh and Omagh at 90% and Belfast at 87%.

Before Christmas, the BBC reported that Northern Ireland was the only UK region not to claim vital street funding due to confusion over who should be claiming it, resulting in the creation of a consortium to help speed up progress and get a bid in before the end of the financial year.

Greg Wilson, Founder of CompareNI.com, Northern Ireland’s leading car insurance comparison website, comments: “These figures show that the government’s aim to phase out fossil fuels from motoring is starting to take effect across Northern Ireland despite the pandemic – perhaps working from home has made running an electric vehicle more feasible.

“However, the government needs to speed up its investment in the infrastructure to match this pace so that public vehicle charging becomes a reality.

“With the rising cost of electricity putting pressure on homeowners, this needs to be a priority.”

New car sales in Northern Ireland increased marginally in 2021 by just 425 vehicles –down 29% on 2019, far below pre-pandemic levels, according to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT).

Greg continues: “The fall in car registrations is likely linked to the pandemic and the logistical struggles many manufacturers are having with securing essential parts – increasing demand for quality second-hand vehicles.

“ Given these findings, we’d expect a real appetite for electric and hybrid vehicles once covid related logistics are ironed out.”

Average CO2 emissions for cars registered for the first time in the UK went down by 14% with petrol car registrations falling 41% and diesel falling by 66%.