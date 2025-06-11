A car insurance company has ranked in which Driver and Vehicle Agency (DVA) test centres motorists are least likely to pass – and it’s not good news for the north coast.

CompareNI.com recently released new figures revealing the MOT test centres with the worst pass rates across Northern Ireland.

Over the past year, Coleraine had the lowest pass rate for private cars out of all 15 test centres in the region at just 78.2 per cent.

Drivers were almost nine per cent less likely to pass an MOT in Coleraine than in Belfast (Balmoral), the test centre with the highest overall pass rate at 87%.

Figures released by the Department for Infrastructure for 2024/25 show that Ballymena (79%) and Larne (79.3%) were ranked second and third worst respectively.

At the other end of the scale, Craigavon and Omagh had the joint second highest pass rate (82.6%), followed closely by Lisburn and Newtownards with 82.4%.

The average pass rate for private cars between April 2024 to March 2025 stood at 81.2%, out of a total of 802,978 cars tested - meaning 150,751 cars failed their MOT. This was lowest annual number of full tests conducted since 2021/22.

October saw the most cars tested at 76,447, while the lowest month for testing was July with just 56,713.

MOT centres ranked (lowest to highest)

Coleraine 78.2

Ballymena 79.0

Larne 79.3

Downpatrick 79.4

Newry 79.4

Mallusk 79.6

Armagh 79.8

Cookstown 79.9

Enniskillen 81.1

Londonderry 81.5

Lisburn 82.4

Newtownards 82.4

Craigavon 82.6

Omagh 82.6

Belfast (Balmoral) 87.0

It comes amid a backdrop of major delays for MOT tests in NI over recent years due to a combination of factors, including the Covid-19 pandemic, cracks in testing centre lifts and the delayed completion of two new testing centres.

To combat the increased demand and help reduce waiting times, Stormont has this month (June) extended Temporary Exemption Certificates (TECs) for MOT tests for a further year.

The exemptions are automatically applied by the DVA to private cars that were first registered between 1 June 2020 and 31 May 2021 or between 1 June 2018 and 31 May 2019, allowing motorists with eligible cars to continue to drive them legally provided they are roadworthy, taxed and insured. It is thought up to 107,000 cars will be eligible under the extension.**

According to the DfI, the exemption scheme has reduced MOT waiting times from more than 100 days at the end of May 2024 to about 30 days in early February 2025.

A survey by CompareNI.com of over 700 drivers in Northern Ireland found that 46% of respondents ran into trouble when trying to book an MOT test in the past year, with 22% saying they were unable to secure an available slot for over three months.

Nearly one in three motorists (31%) had to wait over month to book an appointment, while 27% waited over two months. Almost a quarter of motorists (24%) were forced to wait for a cancellation.

Ian Wilson, Managing Director at CompareNI.com, said: “While these exemptions will help ease the strain on MOT testing facilities and reduce the backlog, there is now an even greater onus on drivers to make sure their cars are kept in a roadworthy condition.

“MOT tests are a legal requirement to ensure vehicles meet road safety and environmental standards. Driving without a valid MOT certificate could see you hit with a fine of up to £1,000.

“Not having a valid MOT can not only land you in trouble with the law, but your insurance provider may refuse to pay out if you have an accident.

“You should also remember that, even if you have a current MOT certificate, your vehicle can still be unsafe to drive if not regularly maintained.

“There are several routine checks which you can do at home to help keep your car in a safe and roadworthy condition.”

CompareNI.com has provided some simple checks you can carry out on your car:

Check tyres: You should regularly inspect the condition and pressure of your tyres, as well as the tread depth. The minimum legal depth is 1.6mm, but a minimum of 3mm is recommended. You can easily check the depth by inserting a 20p into the tread - the tyre thickness should be more than the outer ring on the coin.

Check lights: Inspect your car lights at least once a week (headlights, rear lights, brake lights, side lights, indicators, reverse lights and fog lights) to make sure they are in full working order, ensuring you can see and be seen on the road. Replace any faulty bulbs immediately.

Check brakes: There are several signs that can indicate your car brakes need to be replaced. If you hear a grinding or squealing noise or if the car pulls to the side when you brake, it is best to get them checked out. You should also look out for vibrations or a spongy feeling when applying the brake. If you have alloy wheels, you may be able to do a visual inspection of the brakes without having to remove the wheel.

Check windscreen, wipers and fluid: A clear and undamaged windscreen is essential for good visibility. Check for any small chips, as these can expand over time to form a crack, meaning your windscreen will need replaced. Also, make sure your wipers and washers are working and keep your screen wash topped up so you can clear any debris or dirt off your windscreen.