Older drivers in Northern Ireland are paying more for car insurance than almost anywhere else in the UK, figures have shown.

Research by car insurance firm CompareNI.com revealed that over 65s in Northern Ireland are paying £478 on their annual premiums – around 10% more than the national average for that age group.

By comparison, older drivers in Wales are paying an average of just £348, while those in South East England pay £356 each year.

The only region more expensive than Northern Ireland is London, where the typical motorist over 65 can expect to pay £622.

Older motorists generally enjoy the cheapest insurance premiums of any age group, given their experience, normally lower mileage and fewer incidents - however serious accidents amongst this age group are on the rise - surging by 47% since 2010.

To tackle this issue, a campaign launched by the NI Executive this summer is aimed at raising awareness around fitness to drive, with a particular focus on elderly motorists.

The Stormont initiative hopes to encourage honest discussions between family members and friends, urging anyone who has concerns about someone else’s driving capability to speak up.

It also highlights the specific requirements around driving licence renewal for older drivers, as motorists over 70 are required to renew their licences every three years by self-assessing their medical fitness.

However, data published by the UK Government shows a worrying rise in collisions linked to poor vision, leading to growing concerns over road safety, with mounting pressure from campaigners to make drivers over the age of 70 undergo compulsory eyesight tests every two years.

Several European countries, such as the Netherlands, Italy and Portugal already require drivers aged 70 and above to undergo regular medical exams for licence renewal.

Ian Wilson, car insurance expert and Managing Director of CompareNI reminds older motorists to ensure they disclose medical conditions correctly when they are renewing their licence.

He added: “We all want to stay independent for as long as possible, but we also have a responsibility to be honest about our health to protect ourselves and other road users.

"This includes a legal obligation to inform the Driver and Vehicle Agency (DVA) of any medical conditions that may impede your ability to drive safely, such as deteriorating eyesight or reflexes. Worryingly, the UK is one of only three nations in Europe still using self-assessments to declare medical conditions that impact their eyesight.

"It is crucial to remember that any condition you need to declare to the DVA must also be declared to your insurer, otherwise you risk voiding your policy. Failure to do so could see you hit with a hefty fine, penalty points on your licence and – if you are involved in an accident – potential prosecution.

“While car insurance generally becomes cheaper as you get older and gain more experience behind the wheel, you may see your premiums start to rise as you approach your mid to late 70s.

" This is because you are more likely to develop medical issues which can affect your driving ability. Also, injuries suffered in a crash at that age could be more severe, leading to higher medical bills for insurers.”