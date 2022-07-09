Police issue warning over catalytic converter theft

The PSNI said that typically hybrid cars, vans and SUVs have been targeted in the past.

“There are a variety of reasons for this. Hybrids use a dual power source so the catalytic converter will typically have been used less. Vans and SUVs typically sit higher off the ground to make access to a would be thief easier,” a police spokesperson said.

To help protect their property from thieves, motorists are urged to take some simple steps.

* Park your vehicle in a garage overnight. Alternatively park in a well lit and a highly populated area.

* When you can, park the vehicle with the exhaust close to a fence, a wall or a high kerb. Avoid parking your vehicle with half the vehicle on a kerb and half off it.

* Consider asking a garage or specialist to weld the bolts, ask to have a cage clamp fitted or mark your catalytic converter using secured by design approved equipment.