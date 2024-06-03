Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 18th annual Causeway Coast Ford Fair rolled into Portrush on Sunday, June 2.

Hundreds of Ford enthusiasts flocked to the seaside resort to stroll around the exhibits. The 2024 event also celebrated 60 years of the iconic Ford Mustang.

Organisers believe that the event saw the largest gathering of Ford Mustangs ever in Ireland. Fans also had the chance to see the1968 Mustang Bullitt featured in the movie starring Steve McQueen.

