VIDEO: Take a look at the hundreds of Minis on show in Portrush thanks to the Causeway Coast Mini Club
Published 2nd Sep 2024, 10:24 BST
There was nothing small about the turn out for the annual Causeway Coast Mini Club show and cavalcade in Portrush on Sunday, September 1.
Minis of all shapes, sizes, styles and eras flocked to the north coast where thousands of spectators enjoyed the show at Portrush’s West Bay.
Here’s a look at just some of what was happening at the weekend event dedicated to those marvellous Minis!
1. EVENTS
Pictured at the Causeway Coast Mini Club Show held in Portrush. Photo: NI WORLD
Pictured at the Causeway Coast Mini Club Show held in Portrush. Photo: MCAULEY_MULTIMEDIA
Pictured at the Causeway Coast Mini Club Show held in Portrush. Photo: MCAULEY_MULTIMEDIA
Pictured at the Causeway Coast Mini Club Show held in Portrush. Photo: MCAULEY_MULTIMEDIA
