Run through the local authority’s Facebook page, the competition encourages locals to vote for their favourite by ‘liking’ the picture of the window that they feel shows the most creativity and festive spirit.

In Carrickfergus, the picture with the most ‘likes’ by noon on Monday, December 16 will be awarded the ‘People’s Choice’ prize, while in Larne, the deadline is noon on Friday, December 13.

Businesses taking part in Carrickfergus are Carrick Eyecare, Halo Hair and Beauty, Harper Dental, Lisabella Flowers, and Café Luna.

In Larne, participating stores are Alterations By Liz, Caroline Smyth Photography, East Antrim Essentials, Frozen Delights, Jam and Thread Kidswear, Menarys Larne, Pitter Patter, Plata Jewellers, The Key Charity Shop, and The Salvation Army Larne.

Have you decorated the window of your home or business for Christmas? If so, we’d love to see it – send us a private message or email [email protected]

1 . Festive window Christmas window display at The Key Charity Shop in Larne. Photo: MEABC

2 . Festive window Carrick Eyecare's Christmas window display. Photo: MEABC

3 . Festive window Christmas window at Alterations by Liz, Larne. Photo: MEABC

4 . Festive window Café Luna's festive window display in Carrickfergus. Photo: MEABC