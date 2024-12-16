32 adorable pictures of babies enjoying their first Christmas in Carrickfergus, Larne and Ballymena

By Helena McManus
Published 16th Dec 2024, 16:54 BST
Updated 31st Dec 2024, 16:22 BST
As the song goes, it’s the most wonderful time of the year – and it’s even more wonderful with a little one in tow!

For parents who have welcomed a new addition in the last year, their baby’s first Christmas is often a joyous milestone.

We asked parents to send in pictures of their babies enjoying their first Christmas in their best festive attire.

Here are 32 babies celebrating their first Christmas in the Carrickfergus, Larne, and Ballymena areas. They’re sure to make you smile!

Santa's little elf Reuben (aged 4 weeks).

1. Baby's first Christmas

Santa's little elf Reuben (aged 4 weeks). Photo: Elaine Morrow

First Christmas for Cash Nellins (2 months old).

2. Baby's first Christmas

First Christmas for Cash Nellins (2 months old). Photo: Sophie Nellins

A festive outfit for Caleb McMillan's first Christmas.

3. Baby's first Christmas

A festive outfit for Caleb McMillan's first Christmas. Photo: Sasha Largey

A lovely reindeer outfit for 3-month-old Freddie.

4. Baby's first Christmas

A lovely reindeer outfit for 3-month-old Freddie. Photo: Hannah Reid

