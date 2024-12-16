32 adorable pictures of babies enjoying their first Christmas in Carrickfergus, Larne and Ballymena

For parents who have welcomed a new addition in the last year, their baby’s first Christmas is often a joyous milestone.
We asked parents to send in pictures of their babies enjoying their first Christmas in their best festive attire.
Here are 32 babies celebrating their first Christmas in the Carrickfergus, Larne, and Ballymena areas. They’re sure to make you smile!
1 / 8
