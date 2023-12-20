Register
51 adorable pictures of babies enjoying their first Christmas in Carrickfergus and Newtownabbey

As the song goes, it’s the most wonderful time of the year – and it’s even more wonderful with a little one in tow!
By Helena McManus
Published 20th Dec 2023, 14:53 GMT
Updated 20th Dec 2023, 15:10 GMT

For parents who have welcomed a new addition in the last year, their baby’s first Christmas is often a joyous milestone.

We asked parents to send in pictures of their babies enjoying their first Christmas in their best festive attire – and we were overwhelmed by the response.

Here are 51 babies celebrating their first Christmas in Carrickfergus and Newtownabbey. They’re sure to make you smile!

Tom, age 4 months.

1. Baby's first Christmas

Tom, age 4 months. Photo: Alison Higginson

Lucas, 7 months.

2. Baby's first Christmas

Lucas, 7 months. Photo: Lynze Louise

Billy-John's first Christmas.

3. Baby's first Christmas

Billy-John's first Christmas. Photo: Julieanne Agnew

A Santa outfit for little Sebastian.

4. Baby's first Christmas

A Santa outfit for little Sebastian. Photo: Emma Carley

