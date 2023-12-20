Register
93 adorable pictures of babies enjoying their first Christmas in Ballymena and Larne

As the song goes, it’s the most wonderful time of the year – and it’s even more wonderful with a little one in tow!
By Helena McManus
Published 20th Dec 2023, 11:18 GMT
Updated 21st Dec 2023, 15:31 GMT

For parents who have welcomed a new addition in the last year, their baby’s first Christmas is often a joyous milestone.

We asked parents to send in pictures of their babies enjoying their first Christmas in their best festive attire – and we were overwhelmed by the response.

Here are 93 babies celebrating their first Christmas in Ballymena and Larne. They’re sure to make you smile!

Ollie, 6 months.

Ollie, 6 months. Photo: Lisa Sharvin

Lacie (10 months old) in her first festive outfit.

Lacie (10 months old) in her first festive outfit. Photo: Zoé Thompson

Baby's first Christmas for this little one!

Baby's first Christmas for this little one! Photo: Leah McKay

Tommy, 4 months old.

Tommy, 4 months old. Photo: Caitlyn Kevan

