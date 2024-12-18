The Mayor of Mid and East Antrim is encouraging the local community to join in a special carolling event in the run up to Christmas.

On Friday, December 20, Alderman Beth Adger is inviting the public to come carolling through the town centre, starting at the Harmony Hub.

Starting at 7pm the event, led by Glenlough Community Choir, will continue with festive music and mince pies at the Atrium of The Braid, where harpist Jasmine Hayes and the Antrim and Derry Country Fiddlers will add to the entertainment.