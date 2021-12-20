Christmas cheer in Armoy

The communities joined together in festive spirts in singing Christmas Carols.

The Mace store was holding a ‘jolly jumper’ day with all collected proceeds donated to the local branch of Northern Ireland Chest Heart & Stroke.

All the staff and school children were in high festive spirts with their Christmas jumpers on, but the main attraction was Santa Claus himself, who then proceeded to meet and greet the children and adults alike.

Cadbury selection packs were provided for everyone involved.

McCaughan’s Mace would like to thank everyone involved for their attendance, the schools for their support, the excellent entrainment provided, Musgrave NI, and special thanks to Santa Claus himself for taking time out of his busy schedule to come to Armoy.

The organisers said: “On behalf of Malachy, Leah and staff from McCaughan’s Mace, we would like to wish everyone a very happy and safe Christmas.”

