Cithrah Foundation: Carrickfergus organisation offering gift wrapping service
A Carrickfergus organisation is offering a Christmas gift wrapping service to raise funds towards its vital work.
The Cithrah Foundation is inviting shoppers to drop off their gifts for wrapping on December 14 from 10am-4pm at the former Post Office in the DeCourcy Centre.
“Let our fabulous elves do the hard work for you in exchange for a small donation,” the Foundation wrote on Facebook.
The Foundation was first established as a refuge in 2000, and provides advice, support and signposting to individuals and families in crisis.
