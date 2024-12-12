Cithrah Foundation: Carrickfergus organisation offering gift wrapping service

By Helena McManus
Published 12th Dec 2024, 06:00 BST

A Carrickfergus organisation is offering a Christmas gift wrapping service to raise funds towards its vital work.

The Cithrah Foundation is inviting shoppers to drop off their gifts for wrapping on December 14 from 10am-4pm at the former Post Office in the DeCourcy Centre.

“Let our fabulous elves do the hard work for you in exchange for a small donation,” the Foundation wrote on Facebook.

The Foundation was first established as a refuge in 2000, and provides advice, support and signposting to individuals and families in crisis.

