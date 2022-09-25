Professional artists and makers who would like to take part in the Portstewart venue’s Christmas Craft Market are invited to get in touch as the hugely popular event returns, offering an exciting opportunity for exhibitors to showcase their products and expand their customer base.

Last year’s Christmas Craft Market was the busiest and most successful to date, and the Arts Centre team is aiming to build on this as it makes plans for 2022.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter

Participants will be exhibiting with a range of fantastic professional arts and crafts including ceramics, glass, jewellery, textiles, foods, decorations, art and much more.

A special launch event will take place on Saturday, November 19 featuring a Twilight Market in partnership with Naturally North Coast and Glens. Alongside the fantastic range of artisan items, visitors can enjoy homemade cakes cuisine, treats and gourmet coffee - all against a backdrop of yuletide music and festive arts activities. It’s an evening not to miss!

The Christmas Craft Market will continue until December 22, and will be a one-stop shop for those seeking a unique, handmade gift.

Any professional maker or artist who would like to be considered for a stall at the 2022 Christmas Craft Market should complete the application form which is available at www.flowerfield.org and return no later than 5pm on Friday, October 14, to [email protected]

Currently, Flowerfield is staging an exhibition by multi-award-winning photojournalist Cathal McNaughton. Previously Cathal was chief photographer for Reuters in India and has travelled extensively in Asia covering news stories of international significance.

He also worked for Reuters in Europe, the Press Association and The Daily Telegraph and his work regularly features in leading publications across the globe.