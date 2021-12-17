Local Tesco staff support Mission Christmas appeal

Cool FM and Downtown Radio, in partnership with Harry Corry, spearheaded the Mission Christmas Cash For Kids campaign and with the support of Tesco staff as well as other volunteers, to deliver toys to 11,000 children in Northern Ireland in time for Christmas Day.

Tesco colleagues in Northern Ireland donated toys in store by placing donation trollies in staff rooms for several weeks.

Derek Loughlin, Tesco Ballymoney Store Manager, organised the toy appeal for Tesco Northern Ireland stores and has been doing so for the last four years.

Tesco NI staff organising gifts at Boucher Road Warehouse

“Demand was higher this year than ever due to families experiencing continued set-backs from the pandemic and, after supporting this amazing project for four years now, I am delighted to say our current contribution levels have already been our best yet - doubling year on year.

“I can’t praise the Tesco Northern Ireland team enough, everyone from distribution, transport, Express stores, Tesco Extras, and the Tesco Supermarkets should be extremely proud of the work they have done to achieve this.