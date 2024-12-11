Mid and East Antrim Christmas preloved toy scheme: where to donate and when the scheme closes
The local authority launched its annual pre-loved toys scheme at the end of October, inviting residents to drop off pre-loved and unwanted toys to special designated containers at its five Household Recycling Centres (HRCs) and three leisure centres.
They include Waveney Road HRC and Seven Towers Leisure Centre; Redlands HRC, Larne South HRC, Glenarm HRC, and Larne Leisure Centre, and Sullatober HRC and the Amphitheatre Leisure Centre.
More details are available at: https://www.midandeastantrim.gov.uk/Pre-lovedToys
“This Christmas, why not give those unwanted and pre-loved toys lying around the house to those who find this time of year more challenging,” a post on the local authority’s Facebook page read.
"Donated toys must be clean, complete and good quality i.e. what you’d provide to your own child.
“This scheme aims to reduce the 8.5 million toys thrown away each year through supporting the waste hierarchy which promotes re-using when possible.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.