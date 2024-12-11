Mid and East Antrim Christmas preloved toy scheme: where to donate and when the scheme closes

By Helena McManus
Published 11th Dec 2024, 06:00 BST

Donations to Mid and East Antrim Borough Council’s Christmas toy containers will close on Friday, December 13.

The local authority launched its annual pre-loved toys scheme at the end of October, inviting residents to drop off pre-loved and unwanted toys to special designated containers at its five Household Recycling Centres (HRCs) and three leisure centres.

They include Waveney Road HRC and Seven Towers Leisure Centre; Redlands HRC, Larne South HRC, Glenarm HRC, and Larne Leisure Centre, and Sullatober HRC and the Amphitheatre Leisure Centre.

More details are available at: https://www.midandeastantrim.gov.uk/Pre-lovedToys

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council's preloved toy scheme runs until December 13. Photo: Sujit Manna from Pixabayplaceholder image
Mid and East Antrim Borough Council's preloved toy scheme runs until December 13. Photo: Sujit Manna from Pixabay

“This Christmas, why not give those unwanted and pre-loved toys lying around the house to those who find this time of year more challenging,” a post on the local authority’s Facebook page read.

"Donated toys must be clean, complete and good quality i.e. what you’d provide to your own child.

“This scheme aims to reduce the 8.5 million toys thrown away each year through supporting the waste hierarchy which promotes re-using when possible.”

