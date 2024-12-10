Santa and his elves have officially taken up residence at the Hillmount grotto

The Mayor of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council, Councillor Kurtis Dickson, officially declared Santa’s Grotto at Hillmount Garden Centre open, with Santa and his elves residing there until Christmas Eve.

With a variety of scenes to visit on the magical journey through the grotto before meeting Santa, children can take a memorable enchanted walk along the winter wonderland trail while being entertained by elves and Mrs Claus before being transported onto Santa’s sleigh.

To visit Santa and his friends at Hillmount Garden Centre, book online at: www.hillmount.co.uk.

Robin Mercer, Managing Director of Hillmount, welcomed the Mayor and said: “We were delighted to welcome the Mayor of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council, Councillor Kurtis Dickson, to officially open our Santa’s Grotto.

Santa is pictured with the Mayor of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council, Councillor Kurtis Dickson, who officially declared Santa’s Grotto at Hillmount open. They are joined by the owners of Hillmount, Robin, Edith and Alan Mercer. Pic credit: Hillmount

“More than 70,000 children have visited Santa at our grotto in Hillmount in the last 20 years and, as a family business, we love to see generations of families visiting Hillmount every year. These include babies from just 24 hours old to visitors who are close to celebrating their 100th birthday!

“It’s heartwarming for us to see families making memories to last a lifetime and enjoying their Santa experience with us.

"It’s events like this at Hillmount that contribute to the festive spirit and bring communities together at the most wonderful time of the year.

“On Christmas Eve just before Santa leaves to load up his sleigh in the North Pole, we invite the four legged members of our families to visit Santa and already Santa Paws has sold out.”