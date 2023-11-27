Christmas is fast approaching, and for many families, a visit to see Santa Claus is a highlight of the festive season.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Check out our list for some of the top spots in Mid and East Antrim and the wider area where you can visit Father Christmas himself.

Many locations are booking up fast with some slots only available on selected dates; be sure to check each venue for details.

Victorian Street Fair, Whitehead - December 2

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Image by Vilius Kukanauskas from Pixabay

Advertisement

Advertisement

Whitehead’s Victorian Street Fair (12pm – 6.15pm) is the perfect backdrop to the Christmas lights switch-on at 5:30pm. Visitors can also meet Santa in his grotto and enjoy steam train rides, hog roasts, fairground rides, kids’ entertainment, and a selection of talks and storytelling.

Larne Community Care Centre – December 16

LCCC’s Christmas Fair will run from 3pm - 6pm and will feature a host of fun festive activities – including the chance to visit Santa and his elves in his workshop! More details on the free event are on the LCCC Facebook page.

Tower Centre, Ballymena – selected dates

A popular festive fixture in the centre, Santa’s Grotto will be open this year until Saturday, December 23 with a number of slots available between 12-8pm; to book a slot, visit the Tower Centre's website.

Fairhill Shopping Centre, Ballymena – selected dates

Saturdays in December will be all the merrier with shoppers able to meet Santa Claus, Mrs Claus, and the elves at the centre. The sessions will run from 11am-3pm on December 2, 9, 16 and 23.

Hillside Nursery Centre, Newtownabbey – selected dates

Advertisement

Advertisement

Hillside has created a brand new Christmas Experience with a 4D virtual reality sleigh ride. The magical journey will be followed by a walk through the North Pole to visit Santa in his grotto, where every child will receive a gift. For more details, click here.

Jingle All the Way, Ballymena – December 2

Jingle All The Way’s popular Santa Bus will be back on ‘Jingle Day’ this Saturday, December 2. Visitors can join Santa on the bus as he tours Ballymena, with festive music to enjoy – check the Jingle All The Way Facebook page for timings. The Santa trip is free and organisers only ask that visitors consider a donation to NI Children's Hospice.

The Harbour Brewers Fayre, Carrickfergus – selected dates

Brewers Fayre’s famous breakfast with Santa is back, with all the usual fun and games and the gift of a selection box from Santa for each child. Soft play will also be open for kids to enjoy. For further details on availability and prices, call 02893356420 or message the restaurant on Facebook.

Christmas at the Wee Village, Ballyclare – selected dates

The Wee Village is offering the perfect opportunity to enjoy a magical, child-led Santa Experience with no queuing for photos – and Santa is supporting local with his gifts this year too! Numbers will be limited to 16 children per session; for more details, check The Wee Village website.

The Old Mill, Cloughmills – December 16

Advertisement

Advertisement