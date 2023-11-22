Where to buy a real Christmas tree in the Carrickfergus, Larne, Ballymena, and Newtownabbey areas
Though many of us may opt for the 'easier' option of an artificial tree, the rustic pine aroma of a real tree is hard to beat.
Check out our list below for some of the East Antrim and Mid and East Antrim traders who are stocking real Christmas trees this year.
Sunnybank Garden Centre
48 Beltoy Rd, Antrim, Carrickfergus
Real Christmas trees arrived at Sunnybank this week, with varieties including forest fresh Fraser, Nordmann and Noble firs, all from a local grower. The trees are not treated with chemicals and free local delivery is available – check Sunnybank Garden Centre’s Facebook page for more details.
Inver Garden Centre
4 Browndod Rd, Milbrook, Larne
The centre has potted Fraser fir and fresh cut, non-needle drop Christmas trees; more details are available here.
Fosters Fruit & Flowers
15 Kings Road, Whitehead
The Whitehead greengrocer and florist will have potted and fresh cut Christmas trees available in store from Saturday, November 25; the store can be contacted on 028 9337 2755.
Hillside Nursery Centre
328 Doagh Road, Newtownabbey
The family-run garden centre has received its first delivery of fresh Christmas trees and will have them out for sale by the end of the week. A walkthrough forest of trees has been set up to allow visitors to see the differences in variety more easily. Hillside Nursery Centre also has late opening from this Wednesday, November 22; for more details, see the centre’s Facebook page.
Ballylagan Christmas Trees
59 Ballylagan Rd, Ballyclare
Ballylagan Christmas Trees are now open every day until Christmas from 9am till 9pm, with a variety of trees including Nordmann fir, Fraser fir spruce and Lodgepole pine, all grown on the family farm just outside Ballynure . Trees are cut fresh daily, with 6ft trees £40, while 7-8 ft trees are £50. Delivery is available within a ten mile radius for £10; click here for more details.
Creative Gardens
200 Galgorm Rd, Ballymena
Fresh cut Christmas trees are now available in the Ballymena store, with a selection of Noble, Nordmann and Fraser firs. Customers can also order their Christmas tree online for delivery; visit the Creative Gardens website for more information.
Ben Vista Garden Centre
26 Crosskeys Road, Ballymena
Ben Vista Garden Centre has stunning Nordmann firs in stock, with £50 of future Ben Vista savings for anyone who buys a Christmas tree. Opening hours are Monday - Saturday 9am-5pm, with late opening on November 23 and 24 – check the Facebook page for more details.
Montrose Garden Supplies
Wakehurst Road, Ballymena
Fresh Christmas trees are due to arrive at Montrose this week, with customers offered free delivery when they spend £45 (selected postcodes). More details are available here.
Ballycregagh Christmas Tree Farm
79 Ballycregagh Road, Clough
This Christmas tree farm has fresh cut trees available as well as potted Fraser fir and Norway Spruce. Customers are being asked to note opening hours over the next couple of weeks; for more details, click here.
Dobbies Garden Centre, Antrim
The Junction, 111 Ballymena Rd
Both potted and fresh cut Christmas trees of various sizes are available; to check what’s in stock, visit the retailer’s website.