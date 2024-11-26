Where to buy a real Christmas tree in the Carrickfergus, Larne, Ballymena, and Newtownabbey areas
Though many of us may opt for the 'easier' option of an artificial tree, the rustic pine aroma of a real tree is hard to beat.
Check out our list below for some of the East Antrim and Mid and East Antrim traders who are stocking real Christmas trees this year.
More details, such as opening hours, can be found on the individual retailers’ Facebook pages.
Coleman's Garden Centre
6 Old Ballyclare Road, Templepatrick
Coleman's has both fresh-cut Nordmann and Fraser firs from County Wicklow; heights range from 6 to 10 ft high and prices start at £39.99. The centre also has beautiful pot grown Fraser fir from a grower in Victoria Bridge near the Donegal border; prices range from £39.99 for 1 metre high to £49.99 for 1.2 metres.
Inver Garden Centre
4 Browndod Road, Milbrook, Larne
The centre has fresh non-needle drop Christmas trees in stock; varieties include Nordmann, which start at 5ft and go up to 10ft with prices ranging from £40. Potted Fraser firs start at £39.95.
Sunnybank Garden Centre
48 Beltoy Road, Carrickfergus
Real Christmas trees arrived at Sunnybank this week just in time for the festive season. The centre has pot-grown Fraser firs starting at £48, cut Fraser firs from £45, and cut Noble and Nordmann varieties priced £54 upwards.
Hillside Nursery Centre
328 Doagh Road, Newtownabbey
The family-run garden centre has received its first delivery of fresh Christmas trees, with customers invited to take a walk around the Christmas tree lot to choose their favourite whether it’s Noble, Nordmann, or Fraser fir. Prices are as follows: 5- 6ft £49.99; 6-7ft £59.99; 7 - 8ft £69.99, and 8-10ft £89.99. The centre also has a variety of potted Christmas trees, with prices varying depending on size.
Ballylagan Christmas Trees
59 Ballylagan Road, Ballyclare
Ballylagan Christmas Trees is now open every day until Christmas from 9am until 8pm. Trees are cut fresh daily on the family farm with prices as follows: 6ft trees are £40, and 7-8 ft are £50. Ballylagan Christmas Treescan deliver within a ten mile radius for £10.
Ben Vista Garden Centre
26 Crosskeys Road, Ballymena
Ben Vista has both cut and potted Christmas trees available to buy; the cut trees are Nordmann fir, starting at £44.99, with potted trees including Blue Spruce at £42.99 and Nordmann fir at £69.99.
Ballycregagh Christmas Tree Farm
79 Ballycregagh Road, Clough
This Christmas tree farm has both Nordmann fir and Norway Spruce varieties available to purchase this year. Customers are being asked to note opening hours over the next few weeks; check the Farm’s Facebook page for more details.
Montrose Garden Supplies
Wakehurst Road, Ballymena
Christmas Trees have arrived at Montrose, with the retailer offering free delivery on all trees sold while stocks last (BT42 and BT43 postcodes only). Prices are as follows: 6ft+ £40.00, 7ft + £42.00. There are also potted Christmas trees which are priced as follows: 3ft £32.50; 4ft £39.99, and 5ft £45.00.
Fosters Fruit & Flowers
15 Kings Road, Whitehead
The Whitehead greengrocer and florist now has Christmas trees available in store; the shop can be contacted on 028 9337 2755.
Naggy Burn Garden Centre
32-34 Pound Street, Larne
Naggy Burn has a range of fantastic Christmas trees now in stock, with every purchase making a huge difference to the lives of young people and adults with additional needs, learning disabilities and physical support needs. The centre also offers a delivery service.
