The most wonderful time of the year is fast approaching and homes across Northern Ireland will soon be filled with beautiful Christmas trees and twinkling lights.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Though many of us may opt for the 'easier' option of an artificial tree, the rustic pine aroma of a real tree is hard to beat.

Check out our list below for some of the East Antrim and Mid and East Antrim traders who are stocking real Christmas trees this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

More details, such as opening hours, can be found on the individual retailers’ Facebook pages.

There are a number of places around East Antrim and Mid and East Antrim to find a real Christmas tree. Photo: StockSnap from Pixabay

Coleman's Garden Centre

6 Old Ballyclare Road, Templepatrick

Coleman's has both fresh-cut Nordmann and Fraser firs from County Wicklow; heights range from 6 to 10 ft high and prices start at £39.99. The centre also has beautiful pot grown Fraser fir from a grower in Victoria Bridge near the Donegal border; prices range from £39.99 for 1 metre high to £49.99 for 1.2 metres.

Inver Garden Centre

Fresh cut and pot-grown Christmas trees are available number of locations in County Antrim. Photo: Pixabay

4 Browndod Road, Milbrook, Larne

The centre has fresh non-needle drop Christmas trees in stock; varieties include Nordmann, which start at 5ft and go up to 10ft with prices ranging from £40. Potted Fraser firs start at £39.95.

Sunnybank Garden Centre

48 Beltoy Road, Carrickfergus

Real trees at Sunnybank Garden Centre, Carrickfergus. Photo: Sunnybank Garden Centre

Real Christmas trees arrived at Sunnybank this week just in time for the festive season. The centre has pot-grown Fraser firs starting at £48, cut Fraser firs from £45, and cut Noble and Nordmann varieties priced £54 upwards.

Hillside Nursery Centre

328 Doagh Road, Newtownabbey

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The family-run garden centre has received its first delivery of fresh Christmas trees, with customers invited to take a walk around the Christmas tree lot to choose their favourite whether it’s Noble, Nordmann, or Fraser fir. Prices are as follows: 5- 6ft £49.99; 6-7ft £59.99; 7 - 8ft £69.99, and 8-10ft £89.99. The centre also has a variety of potted Christmas trees, with prices varying depending on size.

Ballylagan Christmas Trees

59 Ballylagan Road, Ballyclare

Ballylagan Christmas Trees is now open every day until Christmas from 9am until 8pm. Trees are cut fresh daily on the family farm with prices as follows: 6ft trees are £40, and 7-8 ft are £50. Ballylagan Christmas Treescan deliver within a ten mile radius for £10.

Ben Vista Garden Centre

26 Crosskeys Road, Ballymena

Ben Vista has both cut and potted Christmas trees available to buy; the cut trees are Nordmann fir, starting at £44.99, with potted trees including Blue Spruce at £42.99 and Nordmann fir at £69.99.

Ballycregagh Christmas Tree Farm

79 Ballycregagh Road, Clough

This Christmas tree farm has both Nordmann fir and Norway Spruce varieties available to purchase this year. Customers are being asked to note opening hours over the next few weeks; check the Farm’s Facebook page for more details.

Montrose Garden Supplies

Wakehurst Road, Ballymena

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Christmas Trees have arrived at Montrose, with the retailer offering free delivery on all trees sold while stocks last (BT42 and BT43 postcodes only). Prices are as follows: 6ft+ £40.00, 7ft + £42.00. There are also potted Christmas trees which are priced as follows: 3ft £32.50; 4ft £39.99, and 5ft £45.00.

Fosters Fruit & Flowers

15 Kings Road, Whitehead

The Whitehead greengrocer and florist now has Christmas trees available in store; the shop can be contacted on 028 9337 2755.

Naggy Burn Garden Centre

32-34 Pound Street, Larne

Naggy Burn has a range of fantastic Christmas trees now in stock, with every purchase making a huge difference to the lives of young people and adults with additional needs, learning disabilities and physical support needs. The centre also offers a delivery service.