Whitehead lights up for festive season with Victorian Street Fair
Vintage festive fun was served up in Whitehead at the weekend with the return of the Victorian Street Fair.
54 minutes ago
Organised by Whitehead Community Association, the seasonal celebration featured street entertainers, arts and crafts and Christmas stalls together with street vendors.
There was also live music on stage, Santa in his grotto and and a selection of talks and storytelling.
A carol service was held in Whitehead Presbyterian Church followed by the switching on of the Christmas lights and a fireworks display along the promenade.
