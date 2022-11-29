Register
Face painting fun in Whitehead

Whitehead lights up for festive season with Victorian Street Fair

Vintage festive fun was served up in Whitehead at the weekend with the return of the Victorian Street Fair.

By The Newsroom
54 minutes ago

Organised by Whitehead Community Association, the seasonal celebration featured street entertainers, arts and crafts and Christmas stalls together with street vendors.

There was also live music on stage, Santa in his grotto and and a selection of talks and storytelling.

A carol service was held in Whitehead Presbyterian Church followed by the switching on of the Christmas lights and a fireworks display along the promenade.

Soaking up the seasonal atmosphere at Whitehead.

Whitehead's Victorian Street Fair returned for 2022.

Having a spin on the funfair.

All smiles on the swingboats.

