Cloonavin reception for runner Steven

Steven, along with his wife Rebecca, was invited to the event in recognition of his ongoing successes.
Due to a raft of top-level performances, Steven was selected to represent NI and Ulster at the Antrim Coast Half Marathon in August and the Leeds Abbey 10k in September.
Steven completed the Antrim Coast Half Marathon in 65.01, the second fastest time for his age category in the UK in 2021, behind Olympian Sir Mo Farah. He finished the Leeds Abbey 10k in 30:35, winning his age category in the process.