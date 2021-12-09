Drumaheagles LOL welcomes junior members

A spokesperson said: “Four new members were initiated, particularly gratifying to have another son of our ‘Early’ members join.

“Thanks to the Deputy Junior County Master, Bro Ronnie Craig and his son for conducting the initiations and lecture.

“Special thanks to Rt Wor Bro John McGregor CGS and Rt Wor Bro Chris Elliott CGT for attending and presenting our Juniors with the Commemorative NI CentenNIal coins on behalf of Most Wor Bro Edward Stevenson GM of Ireland.

One of the new members of Drumaheagles Junior LOL 99

“Members were also presented with selection boxes on behalf of the Junior Lodge by Deputy Junior County Master Bro Ronnie Craig.

“We hope to continue to grow our membership in the coming weeks and months. We already look forward to our January meeting in 2022 when we hope to admit another five members and with a return to full activities, competitions and, of course, parades!

Drumaheagles Junior LOL 99's new member