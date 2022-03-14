Eggciting time as Muckmore WI get crafty

Members of Muckamore WI themselves, Lynda and Ruth organised a craft class for the evening on ‘how to create a Woolly Hat Egg Cosy’.

The ladies got busy making the egg cosy for their egg with various colours of wool and the exercise created a lot of fun and chat while the members busied themselves creating the little hats - for which they received a cream egg on which to place their results.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Elizabeth McConnell proposed the Vote of Thanks to Lynda for all her preparation and patience as she went round the room keeping everyone on top of things.

Muckamore WI President Elizabeth Gray and Secretary Sharon Carson with Marjorie Hamilton winner of the monthly competition

Ruth then gave the ladies a presentation of all the different crafts that she has made over the years from the WI Syllabus. A lot of skill had gone into their creation and a wide range of Ruth’s work was put on display for members to admire.

Elizabeth Gray thanked Ruth for her presentation which was followed by the Competition for the evening - “Something I made myself” which was won by Marjorie Hamilton. Joan Hamilton took second place and third place went to Jennifer Johnston. Birthday girl of the month was Iris Maughan.

Margaret Dean who has been in Muckamore WI for many years and is a dedicated member of the drama group was delighted to be presented with a window box in bloom for her 90th Birthday during the evening. Members of Muckamore are now looking forward to their 70th Anniversary dinner next month.

* Muckamore WI members meet in Rathmore Young Farmers Club on the first Thursday of the month at 7.45pm.

Ruth Wilson with some of her craftwork on show at Muckamore WI