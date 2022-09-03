9 budget-friendly things to do with your family in NI

1. Slieve Gullion Forest Park and Giant’s Lair, Newry

Slieve Gullion Forest Park is free to enter and walk around. The park includes The Giant’s Lair, a magical fairytale trail full of mythical folklore and spectacular creatures. Your kids can follow in the footsteps of the mischievous fairy Flynn who’s job is to keep the giant Slieve Gullion asleep. Once you’ve explored the trail you can check out the Adventure Playpark or treat yourself to a snack at the Slieve Gullion Courtyard. ringofgullion.org

Photo: contributed