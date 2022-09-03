9 budget-friendly things to do with your family in NI

Northern Ireland has a host of fantastic budget-friendly activities for you and your family to get involved in.
From outdoor activities to museums there’s something for everyone’s tastes.
1. Slieve Gullion Forest Park and Giant’s Lair, Newry
Slieve Gullion Forest Park is free to enter and walk around. The park includes The Giant’s Lair, a magical fairytale trail full of mythical folklore and spectacular creatures. Your kids can follow in the footsteps of the mischievous fairy Flynn who’s job is to keep the giant Slieve Gullion asleep. Once you’ve explored the trail you can check out the Adventure Playpark or treat yourself to a snack at the Slieve Gullion Courtyard. ringofgullion.org
Photo: contributed
2. Castle Espie, Newtownards
Castle Espie is a must visit wildlife conservation wetland centre. Kids under four go free and a family ticket for two adults and two children over four will cost you £23.27. The centre has plenty of fun and educational activities for kids to take part in including pond dipping, swamp exploration and a duckery where you can see ducklings. wwt.org.uk/wetland-centres/castle-espie
Photo: contributed
3. Catch waves on the Causeway coastal route
Visit one of the North Coast’s spectacular beaches and keep the kids entertained all day. For as little as £10 you can hire a surfboard and try your hand at some surfing. If that doesn’t tickle your fancy you can always go for a paddle or build a sandcastle instead. northcoastwatersports.com
Photo: contributed
4. Armagh Planetarium
A spectacular experience in the stars, Armagh Planetarium is the longest running planetarium in the British Isles. Explore the wonder of space in the exhibition spaces and grounds and witness the vastness of space in the planetarium dome. armagh.space
Photo: contributed