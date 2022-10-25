The Belfast Trust launched the children’s symptom checker to enable parents to make informed decisions about their children’s health.

Developed by the Trust’s Paediatric Emergency and General Paediatric Team, in consultation with Alder Hey Hospital and the Healthier Together Programme, it details the regular symptoms seen in the Emergency Department at Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children.

The online platform is easy to use, informative and provides high quality advice for parents or guardians to consider when their child becomes unwell. This ranges from coughs and colds through to burns and symptoms that are much more serious.

The platform is designed to help ensure children receives the most appropriate care in the right place, at the right time, from the most appropriate team.

Health Minister Robin Swann said: “I very much welcome the launch of this paediatric symptom checker. My thanks go all to those who have worked on its development.

"I never cease to be inspired by the commitment of health care staff to innovation and improvement. I have no doubt this symptom checker will prove to be an invaluable resource for parents right across Northern Ireland.”

Dr Julie Anne Maney, Emergency Consultant at Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children, said, “This is an excellent, informative tool which is designed, not to replace the advice we provide in hospital, but as a guide to parents who are sometimes not sure of the right course of action to take.”

"Children regularly get sick, they can get up to 10 colds every year when they are very young, which is their immune system developing responses to the infections we are all exposed to every day. We recognise that this can be worrying for parents and want to help by providing high quality, easy to follow advice.”

Dr Sarah Kapur, General Paediatric Consultant, Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children said: “Bringing a child to an Emergency Department is sometimes not the right course of action, but parents can feel they do not have access to the right information. We would much rather see a child who does not need to be there than not see one who does need to be there.

"However, we hope this symptom checker can provide some reassurance in addition to GP services, pharmacies and other aspects of the healthcare system.”

The symptom checker is available online.