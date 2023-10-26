Opened in August 1990, the Jet Centre was, and still is, an top spot just outside Coleraine attracting fun-seekers galore.

Picture of the old Jet Centre as work begins to renovate the venue. Credit Movie House Jet Centre

Originally housing an indoor playpark called Amazon, an ice rink, Quasar laser, bowling alley and four-screen cinema, the centre was always a hive of activity for parents, kids, courting couples and friends.

A huge attraction was the ice rink and many a first-date was held there where daters cuddled up to keep warm or threw a coin in the lucky fountain.

The ice rink's viewing gallery, basically a tunnel with aeroplane windows, was also a great spot to watch first-time skaters struggle to keep upright or to see the then-famous ice hockey team, the Coleraine Jets.

The Amazon was another hit, complete with car wash rollers, swings and ballpit. However the big waterfall slide was not for the faint hearted, virtually a 90 degree free fall challenge!

Fun-seekers also loved the famous Saturday morning Jet Pack offering a pick of the activities for a discounted price...the only problem was deciding which activities to choose. Other unforgettable features included the electric chair, the Jurassic Park machine and the familiar smells of the games arcade.