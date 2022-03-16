Cats Protection seeking loving homes for adorable pets

The branch is desperately seeking forever homes for Kojak, a tabby and white male and 11 years of age and his best pal Jessie, a black and white nine-year-old.

These two adorable cats must be homed together as their bond is so very special, and the branch team couldn’t and wouldn’t split them up.

Their forever home would need to be be dog-free please and with respectful children.

Jessie is black and white and nine years old.

A safe outdoor access would be ideal if they do decide they would like a little wander outside. However, they appear to be settled in their indoor foster room.

“Kojak and Jessie are two of the most friendly cats that we have had in our care, they don’t ask for much only that their broken hearts be mended and their happy ever after is found,” said a spokesperson for the local Cats Protection branch.

A loving home is also needed for Clover, a female cat who is approximately 13 - 14 years old.

She was found wandering the aisles of the Asda store Portadown early one morning, bewildered and disoriented.

Kojak is a tabby and white male and 11 years old.

She had obviously been straying for quite some time.

This lovely cat was escued by two staff and brought into the safety of the Cats Protection branch.

“She has the loudest purr and is such an affectionate little lady.

“She loves company and will happily lie beside you, listening to the stories of your day.

Clover was found wandering the aisles of Asda Portadown early one morning, bewildered and disoriented,

“Clover isn’t too fussed on other cats but does love a cat-friendly dog.

“A quieter home with older children please.

“We feel she would be quite happy as mostly indoor, but if she wanted to explore outside after her settling in period, then a low traffic safe outdoor area is a must,” said the Cats Protection spokesperson.

“Kojak, Jessie and Clover just need that second chance in life.

“We don’t know their very sad stories, if only cats could talk!

“Can you offer these gorgeous cats who have been overlooked in favour of kittens a happy ever after?”

Anyone who is interested in adopting either of these cats or for more information is asked to please get in touch with the Armagh branch of Cats Protection on 07709 483 550.