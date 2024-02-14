Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Border Collie Desmond, who is being cared for by the team at Dogs Trust Ballymena, is celebrating his first birthday on February 14.

Staff say it is of no surprise he was born on the most romantic day of the year, as he is an intelligent and affectionate lad with a huge heart. It is hoped it won’t be long before someone falls ‘drooly’, madly, deeply in love with Desmond.

Conor O’Kane, Manager at Dogs Trust Ballymena Rehoming Centre said: “All dogs want is to love and be loved, and Desmond is loveable in every way. He is handsome, fun, energetic and extremely loving. Typical of the border collie breed, he is very bright so anyone hoping to dote over Desmond will need to keep him both physically and mentally stimulated.

Border Collie Desmond, who is being cared for by the team at Dogs Trust Ballymena, is celebrating his first birthday on February 14. Photo: Dogs Trust

“Desmond’s one true love at present is playing. Balls, toys, puzzles - you name it, he is there giving it his all. Give him a ball and he will play all day, give him a teddy and that will be hurled in the air at speed. He is a fantastic boy for interactive play and has already mastered some tricks with the training team including sit, lie down and touch.

“As such a young lad he still has plenty to learn, so requires owners that are dedicated to giving him the time he needs. He can be a goofy boy so makes you laugh with his antics and due to this and his loving nature, he has stolen our hearts. We will make sure he has a day to remember on his birthday, but we hope it is the only one he spends in our care as it’s time for him to find his love nest with someone who is devoted to Desmond.”

If you think Desmond is your match, visit www.dogstrust.org.uk/ballymena where you will see Desmond is described as an ‘underdog’. This is the term given to a dog that has spent more than six months in Dogs Trust care.