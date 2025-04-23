Egg-stra special deliveries bring Easter joy to families at the Ulster Hospital maternity unit
Among the proud parents was Niamh Gunning, who gave birth to her beautiful baby boy James weighing 7.15lbs during the Easter weekend.
Niamh said, “It has been a very special Easter for us this year, our baby boys’ arrival at Easter will be a memory we will both cherish forever.”
Louise Preshaw gave birth to her baby boy Ollie, weighing 5.14 lbs.
Louise shared: “Ollie was a very much unexpected Easter delivery.
"We are so happy and grateful for all the support we have received from the team in the Unit.”
Home From Home Unit Manager, Lindsay Wright congratulated the new parents and added: “It has been a joyful time for families and staff and we are proud to have supported these precious moments.”