From waterparks to forest trails, here are the top family days out across Northern Ireland this summer.

Family days out in Northern Ireland: 17 of the best spots to visit this summer

Looking for some ways to entertain the kids now that school’s out for summer?
By Helena McManus
Published 28th Jun 2023, 14:12 BST
Updated 28th Jun 2023, 16:50 BST

Whether you’re after high energy fun at a water park or a low-key trek on a forest trail, we’ve compiled a list of some of the best family-friendly days out across Northern Ireland.

Many attractions operate on a booking-only basis, so be sure to check with each venue before you travel.

Suitable for ages 10 and up, this activity starts visitors on the low ropes course before progressing to heights of 50 feet. The centre also has a fan descender free-fall, a 90 metre zip line, the Black Bull Run (Ireland’s first Alpine coaster) and 30-foot multi-level climbing wall. Visit https://www.colinglen.org/ for further details.

1. Colin Glen SkyTrek, Belfast

Suitable for ages 10 and up, this activity starts visitors on the low ropes course before progressing to heights of 50 feet. The centre also has a fan descender free-fall, a 90 metre zip line, the Black Bull Run (Ireland’s first Alpine coaster) and 30-foot multi-level climbing wall. Visit https://www.colinglen.org/ for further details. Photo: Colin Glen

Northern Ireland's premier owl, bird of prey and exotic animal conservation centre, World of Owls is based within the beautiful Randalstown Forest. The centre's other animal residents include mini-beasts, mammals, and reptiles. For details on opening times and ticket prices, visit http://www.worldofowls.com/

2. World of Owls, Randalstown

Northern Ireland's premier owl, bird of prey and exotic animal conservation centre, World of Owls is based within the beautiful Randalstown Forest. The centre's other animal residents include mini-beasts, mammals, and reptiles. For details on opening times and ticket prices, visit http://www.worldofowls.com/ Photo: World of Owls

With over 11 acres of fresh water, The Lake is home to an inflatable waterpark where visitors can take on everything from giant icebergs and mega slides to wipeout balls and swirly bridges. You can also try out paddleboarding, kayaking and zip-lining over the water or, for the brave among you, the 40ft tall, 2-level slide The Beast. Suitable for those aged 6 and up. For more information, see https://thelakekilrea.com/

3. The Lake, Kilrea

With over 11 acres of fresh water, The Lake is home to an inflatable waterpark where visitors can take on everything from giant icebergs and mega slides to wipeout balls and swirly bridges. You can also try out paddleboarding, kayaking and zip-lining over the water or, for the brave among you, the 40ft tall, 2-level slide The Beast. Suitable for those aged 6 and up. For more information, see https://thelakekilrea.com/ Photo: The Lake Kilrea

If it's an action-packed day out you're after, this County Tyrone activity centre has it all: archery, blindfold driving, the climbing wall, a giant swing, off road driving, and paintballing. There's also the 150m long, four-person Tayto 'BigYella' slide; Granda Ben's Ethical Zoo Trail; ziplines, and air rifle shooting for the over 12s. Visit https://toddsleap.com/ for more details.

4. Todds Leap Activity Centre, Ballygawley

If it's an action-packed day out you're after, this County Tyrone activity centre has it all: archery, blindfold driving, the climbing wall, a giant swing, off road driving, and paintballing. There's also the 150m long, four-person Tayto 'BigYella' slide; Granda Ben's Ethical Zoo Trail; ziplines, and air rifle shooting for the over 12s. Visit https://toddsleap.com/ for more details. Photo: Todds Leap Activity Centre

