From waterparks to forest trails, here are the top family days out across Northern Ireland this summer.

3 . The Lake, Kilrea

With over 11 acres of fresh water, The Lake is home to an inflatable waterpark where visitors can take on everything from giant icebergs and mega slides to wipeout balls and swirly bridges. You can also try out paddleboarding, kayaking and zip-lining over the water or, for the brave among you, the 40ft tall, 2-level slide The Beast. Suitable for those aged 6 and up. For more information, see https://thelakekilrea.com/ Photo: The Lake Kilrea