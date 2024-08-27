The results of the UK’s largest dog census are in, and it’s clear that we are still very much a nation of dog lovers, with 99 per cent of respondents viewing dogs as family, and 98 per cent of dog owners agreeing that their dog makes them happy.

The results of the survey revealed that although dog owners across Northern Ireland still love a crossbreed – 42 per cent of dogs living here are crossbreeds - when it comes to specific breeds, there are some distinct favourites.

Here are the top 10 favourite dog breeds in Northern Ireland, according to the Dog’s Trust survey.

1 . Labrador Retriever The adorable Labrador Retriever is the favourite dog breed in Northern Ireland. These dogs are extremely versatile, being found as a family companion, service dog, guide dog as well as a working gundog. Photo: Dogs Trust

2 . Cocker Spaniel The Cocker Spaniel is the second most popular dog breed among Northern Ireland pet owners. Very popular as a family pet, one characteristic of a Cocker Spaniel is its ever-wagging tail showing his happy temperament. Photo: Dogs Trust

3 . Border Collie The Border Collie comes in third place of Northern Ireland's favourite dog breeds. This intelligent and active breed is often seen performing the task for which it was bred, working with livestock. Photo: Dog's Trust

4 . Miniature Schnauzer Although Miniature Schnauzers didn’t make it into the top 10 breed across the UK, in Northern Ireland, they are the fourth most popular breed. Photo: unsplash