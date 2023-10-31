High Rise Lisburn opens extension to soft play area and launches new loyalty card scheme

High Rise family adventure centre in Lisburn has opened a new extension to its soft play area.

The expanded soft play area, which is designed for toddlers (aged three and under) features new soft play equipment including a mini slide, crawl and play tunnel and caterpillar rocker as well as a number of ride on vehicles.

To coincide with the soft play expansion, High Rise is launching a new loyalty card scheme for soft play guests. With the new High Rise loyalty card, soft play guests will receive a stamp every time they visit – receive five stamps on your card and get a free return visit for one child. Guests can pick up their loyalty cards at reception.

Marie Marin, Chief Executive of Employers For Childcare, the Lisburn-based charity which owns and runs High Rise, commented: “We are delighted that, in response to feedback from our guests, we have been able to extend the soft play area at High Rise to offer more to keep our youngest guests entertained.

Due to demand, High Rise in Lisburn has expanded its soft play area. Pic credit: Employers for Childcare

"Our soft play is incredibly popular with parents, grandparents and their little ones, especially during toddler mornings on Thursdays and Fridays in term-time, and now there’s even more for toddlers to explore.

"We are also excited to launch our new soft play loyalty card scheme to provide even better value to our regular customers, who will now be able to benefit from a free visit when they fill their loyalty card. A great excuse to keep coming back to High Rise even more often.

“So we look forward to welcoming lots of returning guests to try out the new soft play area, as well as many first time visitors.

"As a Social Enterprise, every single visit to High Rise helps us to continue the vital work of our charity, supporting parents locally, and across the UK, to be better off.”

Soft play at High Rise Lisburn is open Thursday-Sunday from 9.30am and opens late (last entry 7pm) on Thursdays and Fridays.

A SEN/autism friendly soft play session takes place once each month on a Sunday morning with fewer people and a quieter environment.