Imprisoned dads at Maghaberry have a special Christmas gift for their children

Imprisoned dads at Maghaberry will have a very special gift delivered to their children for Christmas this year.

Personal recordings of the classic Christmas story ‘The Night Before Christmas’, read by the dads, along with an illustrated storybook for them to follow the reading, will form part of a Christmas parcel for families of serving prisoners.

The project, supported by the Northern Ireland Association for the Care and Resettlement of Offenders (NIACRO) and Mothers Union, is to assist prisoners’ families across Northern Ireland during the festive season.

Ronnie Armour, Director General of the Prison Service said: “I want to pay tribute to NIACRO and the Mothers Union. We greatly appreciate their efforts to support people in our care and their families."

Pictured with some of the gifts are Maghaberry Prison Governor David Savage, Senior Officer Anita Payne, Clare Stewart, Mothers Union Trustee and Brigid Murray, NIACRO. Picture: Michael Cooper

David Savage, Governor of Maghaberry Prison, said: “Christmas is a special time of year for families and this is an opportunity for us to support those in our care who are not able to share that time together. We are committed to doing everything we can at Maghaberry to maintain family relationship and this project provides an excellent opportunity to do so.”

Mandy Corr, NIACRO, said: “In the run up to Christmas, dads in Maghaberry have recorded this classic Christmas verse, which is well known to every parent and child preparing for Christmas. It will be a very special present for children to hear their dad read them a story on Christmas Day.”

Clare Stewart, Mothers Union Trustee, added: “The project is very much in line with our vision which is to promote conditions in society favourable to stable family life and the protection of children.”