Every year people wait with baited breath to see the popular John Lewis Christmas ad and this year was no exception, with a moving story centred on fostering during the festive season.

This year’s John Lewis advert sparked a sense of déjà vu for one local couple who began their fostering journey last Christmas.

Martin and Judith Redmond from Dromara went the extra mile to help nine year-old Jack (whose name has been changed to protect his identity) feel at home as he was placed with the family right in the mouth of Christmas.

Judith explained: “This time last year we were preparing for Jack’s arrival. We had just been approved as foster carers and this was our first placement. We were nervous and excited about the move and just being able to give him a loving home was our dream.

The Redmond family from Dromara share their story of fostering over Christmas

“We knew Jack loved Disney, so we had some gifts sitting on his bed when he arrived, and we also knew he was really interested in football with Liverpool being his favourite team.

“My neighbour kindly added the Liverpool logo to his stocking and added his name to match the others in our family. We also got him his own personal Christmas tree decoration with his name, to match the others on our tree.

“We booked loads of Christmas fun including going to see Santa to make sure he knew Jack had moved house and he would have to deliver his toys to our home. It was all about helping him fit in.”

Jack looks back on last year and remembers feeling ‘excited’ about his move to the Redmond’s. Ahead of the move, they made him a family book with lots of information and photos about things they do including holidays, interests and hobbies. Jack was delighted to learn his new carers loved football just as much as he did.

Asked about his Christmas memories, Jack recalled all the presents he got but the best thing was being able to have a sleepover with his foster brothers on Christmas Eve, using sleeping bags and coming downstairs together on Christmas morning.

The Redmond’s social worker Sharyon Todd highlighted how the couple went the extra mile to help Jack settle into their family.

She said: “It is the small things that can make such difficult moves seem easier and less worrying for a child. This is why the John Lewis struck such a chord with me.

“From the onset of approaching the Redmond family about Jack, which took place before their approval at fostering panel, they took an interest in learning about his likes, dislikes, wishes and feelings."

Melanie Coffey, Senior Manager for Fostering & Adoption in the southern area, emphasised the desperate need right across Northern Ireland for more foster carers to come forward, although she appreciates it is a big decision for people.

“If you think you would like to become a foster carer then we want to hear from you,” she said. “We can support conversations with your family and help you figure out the right fit for your circumstances.”