Lisburn CBeebies presenter Gyasi Sheppy takes on ambassador role at South Eastern Regional College

Lisburn man Gyasi attended SERC from 2008 – 2012, studying on the BTEC Level 2 Performing Arts course at Bangor Campus before progressing to the BTEC Level 3 Performing Arts in Lisburn Campus.

The young man, who previously worked in the health sector, landed his dream role as a presenter on BBC’s CBeebies in May 2021 and made his first appearance on the programme the following July.

Although now based in London, Gyasi will no doubt receive a big welcome home when he takes to the stage to play Dandini in Cinderella, the star-studded pantomime, at the Grand Opera House this December.

South Eastern Regional College (SERC) alumnus Gyasi Sheppy is set to inspire the next generation of students with an ambassador role at the College over the next 12 months.

Speaking about his ambassador role at the College, Gyasi told the Ulster Star: “It is my absolute honour to be asked to be an ambassador for SERC. I have the fondest memories of my time at the College, and of both staff and alumni, some of whom are lifelong friends.

“SERC gave me the tools and confidence to never stop chasing my dreams whilst I was studying Performing Arts.

"I am beyond proud to represent the College that is close to my heart and home.”

Heather McKee, Director of Strategic Quality, Planning and Support “We are delighted to have Gyasi on board as an ambassador for SERC. Gyasi is perfectly positioned for sharing that ‘can do’ attitude, hard graft, and resilience that people all need to get to where they want to be, whether you are starting out on a clear career path, unsure of your next step or returning to study. The fact is there are many different routes to where you want to be and hearing about Gyasi’s journey helps inspire and motivate students from all walks of life at the College.”