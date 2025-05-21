We asked Newtownabbey readers who’ve opened their hearts and homes to a rescue dog to share their photos with us and let us know what makes their pet so special.
Julie McCafferty writes: "Bonnie who we adopted from Almost Home 18 months ago. They had rescued her from a puppy farm. She wasn’t used to human interaction at all but now she loves nothing more than cuddles on the sofa. We all adore her." Photo: Julie McCafferty
Niki Wild: "Chase and Nava, the Newfoundlands, both adopted from Dogs Trust." Photo: Niki Wild
Alison Johnston writes: "Marla from Almost Home Animal Rescue NI and Arthur from Just Like Home Rescues have definitely reduced our bank balances, but have increased our daily number of steps and give us unconditional loyalty! Big up the rescue dog (and the wonderful charities who work with them)!" Photo: Alison Johnston
Brenda Doherty writes: "This is our beautiful boy. His poor mummy was dumped whilst pregnant. She gave birth to 6 pups at Almost Home Animal Rescue NI. Mummy and pups got rehomed. He is magnificent a big 8 month bundle of fun and we love him to bits. People always stop and comment on him. He's like a big Teddy bear and I'm grateful to all the team at Almost Home for looking after him and all the other wee souls they rescue." Photo: Brenda Doherty