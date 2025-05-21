4 . Rescue Dogs

Brenda Doherty writes: "This is our beautiful boy. His poor mummy was dumped whilst pregnant. She gave birth to 6 pups at Almost Home Animal Rescue NI. Mummy and pups got rehomed. He is magnificent a big 8 month bundle of fun and we love him to bits. People always stop and comment on him. He's like a big Teddy bear and I'm grateful to all the team at Almost Home for looking after him and all the other wee souls they rescue." Photo: Brenda Doherty