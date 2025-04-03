New arrivals make it a Mother’s Day to remember at the Ulster Hospital

As she cradled her beautiful baby daughter Ruby, Kirsty Edwards along with dad Luke shared how she was born at 2pm on Mother’s Day in the hospital’s Home from Home Unit.

“Ruby arrived on Sunday weighing 8lbs 15oz, it was definitely a memorable Mother’s Day and we are delighted,” she said.

Megan McCaw was celebrating the arrival of her baby boy Noah who was born at 12.34am. “Noah was born in the early hours of Sunday and he weighed 8lbs 1.5ozs. It’s certainly a Mother’s Day we won’t forget,” said Megan.

Jess Smyth-Rice cuddled her baby boy Cody Brown who arrived at 11.20pm, as Mother's Day was drawing to a close.

“Cody weighed 6lbs 9ozs,” said Jess. “His big sister Sophia, who is 17 months, is coming to meet him later after he has had a few naps.”

Mollie Hickey’s baby son made his entrance into the world at 10.22am weighing 6lbs 3ozs.

“We had originally picked a girl’s name and we got a surprise with our baby boy,” she said. "He is baby McLarnon at the minute while we think of names, he is the best Mother’s Day gift.”

Last week the South Eastern Health Trust celebrated Mother’s Day early by presenting parents and staff in the Maternity Unit at the Ulster Hospital with cupcakes to mark the occasion. This small but meaningful gesture acknowledges the incredible role of parents while also recognising the dedication of maternity staff who provide exceptional care and support.

