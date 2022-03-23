£2.25m manor could be one of the most expensive homes on NI market this year

A County Down manor in the much-desired Killowen area, nestled at the foot Knockshee Mountain and with panoramic views overlooking the shores of Carlingford Lough, has come to the market.

Set in approximately 6.5 acres of flourishing landscaped gardens with tranquil views to the front and rear of the property, the extensive and charming home is expected to be one of the most expensive homes marketed in Northern Ireland this year.

Listed by Bradley NI, one of Northern Ireland’s fastest growing commercial and residential property agencies, the beautifully presented five-bedroom detached property spans over 8,000 sq. ft. of elegantly designed interiors to create a family home with showstopper appeal.

Offering a warm family living space with five luxurious bedroom suites, Balincurry House also comes with its own 1,500 sq. ft. guesthouse; a two-bed ensuite unit with its own private entrance.

With leisure in mind, if the 6.5 acres of private grounds and the breathtaking scenery on your doorstep isn’t enough, then Balincurry House also comes with extensive leisure and entertainment facilities, including a purpose built gym, games room, cinema room, sun lounge and a wine cellar, as well as, five car garages.

When it comes to local amenities and transport links, Balincurry House has it all. Located in the much sought-after area of Killowen, just outside the village of Rostrevor, the property benefits from a central location, placing it just an hour’s drive from Belfast and a short drive across the border to Dublin.

The extensive property also comes with 2.5 acres of farmland, enhanced by a stable block and purpose-built hen and duck enclosures, all of which are accessible via a separate farm entrance.

Garrett O’Hare, managing director of Bradley NI, says this is rare opportunity to acquire one of Northern Ireland’s most stunning properties.

He continued: “Balincurry House is the latest addition to our premium homes portfolio which saw major successes in 2021. It’s an exceptional property, the likes of which doesn’t come on to the market often. Set in a landscape with views unmatched by anything else in the local market it really is a dream home and we’re confident it will be one of, if not the most desired residential property to sell in Northern Ireland this year.

“Viewings are recommended and will be in very high demand given the significance of this hugely impressive property.”

Bradley NI, which is seen as a leading player in the premium homes market in south Down, sold what is believed to be Northern Ireland’s most expensive house of last year; a large, detached property in the south Down region which was agreed significantly in excess of its £2million asking price.

Bradley NI was founded in 1981 and currently has four branches in Newry, Warrenpoint, Rostrevor and Belfast.