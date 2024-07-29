£6k awarded to Lisburn community safety project

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Housing Executive has awarded £6,000 towards a commendable community safety project, Lisburn SAFE.

Around 100 highly trained volunteers will take part in the scheme which works towards making communities in the city safe and where people can be proud to live.

Volunteers work on the ground to help reduce levels of anti-social behaviour, crime, drugs misuse, environmental damage and incidents of public disorder.

Managed by Lisburn People’s Support Project, it is supported by the Resurgam Community Development Trust programmes including Healthy Living, Youth Initiative and Early Intervention Lisburn.

Members of the Lisburn SAFE steering group at a recent meeting

Operating in Old Warren and Hillhall estates, Hilden, Ballymacoss and rural Halftown, SAFE covers a population of around 10,000, nearly 10 per cent of the city’s population.

Partners

Funding from the Housing Executive covers some volunteer training, equipment and the building running costs and overheads.

Other partners involved are the PSNI, Youth Justice Agency, the Education Authority, Health and Social Care Trust and NI Fire and Rescue Service.

Denis Paisley, Regeneration Manager, Resurgam Community Development Trust, said: "Lisburn SAFE aims to create an environment which is safe and connected where we can all respect each other’s values and be proud to live, work, socialise and play.

Vital role

“Communities we target are disadvantaged and face a host of problems leading to cycles of deprivation and under-achievement.

“Our community volunteers play a vital role by tackling issues ranging from low level anti-social behaviour and crime through to neighbourhood disputes.”

He added: “The project improves community safety in Housing Executive estates for vulnerable people including older people, young people at risk, women, lone parents, and instils an improved sense of community responsibility.

“It also supports Community Led Housing tenants by provision of a wrap-around service to build resilience and improve wellbeing.

“We would like to thank the Housing Executive for their ongoing support and commitment over several years to this valuable work.”

Reduces anti-social behaviour

In 2022-23, 100 volunteers provided 10,000 volunteer hours, delivered 4,000 leaflets into community and took part in 1,200 neighbourhood interventions.

Ciarrai Reilly, from the community safety team at the Housing Executive, said: “We are pleased to be part of the SAFE steering group and to support the excellent work that it does.

“A visual presence of volunteers on the ground has assisted in the reduction of crime, fear of crime and anti-social behaviour and increases feelings of safety with wider benefits for the local economy, community relations, health and wellbeing.

“It is important to us as an organisation that we help build community confidence, find local solutions to issues and work together with the community and other interested parties.