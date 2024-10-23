Twelve dogs are currently awaiting adoption at the Ballymena rehoming centre, located at 60 Teeshan Road
They include Truffle, Olly, Molly, and Zebedee who are “underdogs” – dogs that have been in the charity’s care for over six months.
1. Mo
Mo is a handsome 1 year old Springer/Cocker Spaniel cross. He is a super boy, and a typical Spaniel with his funny antics and love for the great outdoors. Mo will need an adult only home that will be willing to work alongside the Centre's Training and Behaviour Team to ensure the correct measures are taken to manage his guarding behaviours in the home. Mo has lived with cats successfully in the past, and so may be able to share his new home with dog-savvy cats if properly introduced and managed. He may also be able to share his home with another dog pending successful meets at the Centre, as he has been brilliant with other dogs while in the Dogs Trust's care. He has been a comfort to other dogs that have needed a kennel buddy during their stay. Adopters should be prepared to travel to the Rehoming Centre a few times to meet with Mo and work closely with the Training and Behaviour team to set Mo up for success in his new home. He is an active boy and loves to get out on daily adventures - he especially loves the forest! Therefore, he would be best suited to someone who enjoys an active lifestyle. Mo enjoys using his brain on various enrichment activities, and of course is delighted to receive plenty of attention. Photo: Dogs Trust Ballymena
2. Truffle
Truffle is a stunningly beautiful two year old Border Collie whose favourite game always involves a tennis ball! She is a highly intelligent girl, who has been taught lots of amazing cues by her previous owner and this has been added to by the training team at the Rehoming Centre. Truffle would make a super companion for someone who is keen on dog training and/or agility/scentwork. Truffle travels great in the car so would be able to travel to locations further afield for walks. She is able to left alone for a few hours and is crate trained. Photo: Dogs Trust Ballymena
3. Molly
Border Collie cross Molly is looking for a place to call her forever home. Molly hasn't had the best start in life and came to the centre from the pound, therefore staff have no history of her life before coming to Dogs Trust. Due to this, staff are searching for a home that is adult only with very few visitors and no other pets. Molly does enjoy the company of another furry friend on walks, but prefers all the cuddles to herself when in the home. This sweet girl can be worried when meeting new people, so Dogs Trust will require adopters to come up to the centre for multiple meets. Molly's carers in the centre know her best and they can give new adopters the best advice on what this fantastic girl loves the most. Molly will need very patient and understanding adopters that can work on her terms and time scales. She can also be a little unsure when at the vets but she wears her muzzle very well and has no problems getting it on and off. Photo: Dogs Trust Ballymena
4. Remi
Golden Retriever Remi came to the Rehoming Centre pregnant from the pound and delivered 7 beautiful babies that have all since found their new homes. This gentle lady is now looking for a quiet home that has some experience with dogs to help her settle into a new environment. Staff also feel that she could potentially live with another calm dog after successful meets at the centre; if there are any children in the home, they must be very sensible around dogs and 14+. This is because she can sometimes get a little worried in new situations and will need a bit of confidence building at the beginning. Dogs Trust would love for Remi's new family to be home most of the day at the start as she loves company. Photo: Dogs Trust Ballymena
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.