1 . Mo

Mo is a handsome 1 year old Springer/Cocker Spaniel cross. He is a super boy, and a typical Spaniel with his funny antics and love for the great outdoors. Mo will need an adult only home that will be willing to work alongside the Centre's Training and Behaviour Team to ensure the correct measures are taken to manage his guarding behaviours in the home. Mo has lived with cats successfully in the past, and so may be able to share his new home with dog-savvy cats if properly introduced and managed. He may also be able to share his home with another dog pending successful meets at the Centre, as he has been brilliant with other dogs while in the Dogs Trust's care. He has been a comfort to other dogs that have needed a kennel buddy during their stay. Adopters should be prepared to travel to the Rehoming Centre a few times to meet with Mo and work closely with the Training and Behaviour team to set Mo up for success in his new home. He is an active boy and loves to get out on daily adventures - he especially loves the forest! Therefore, he would be best suited to someone who enjoys an active lifestyle. Mo enjoys using his brain on various enrichment activities, and of course is delighted to receive plenty of attention. Photo: Dogs Trust Ballymena