Families seeking to open their hearts and homes to a new canine companion may just find their ‘pawfect’ match at Dogs Trust.

A total of 16 dogs are currently available to adopt at the Ballymena rehoming centre, located at 60 Teeshan Road.

Among them are lovable Lurcher cross Bill Bailey and Bob, a Collie cross.

Staff at the centre say they are surprised that neither dog has yet had any intertest from potential adopters.

Conor O’Kane, manager at Dogs Trust Ballymena said: “Bill Bailey is a real sweetheart who is playful and fun with a bright personality. He enjoys meeting new people and after his favourite pastime of playing with toys, he likes a snuggle and snooze.

“Although he is sociable with people, he isn’t so keen on other dogs so Bill Bailey requires to be the only pet in his new home. A home in a peaceful area with a large garden where he can play would be perfect. We are looking for understanding and patient owners who will build a strong bond with him before he goes to his forever home.

“To anyone currently looking for a loving, energetic and playful dog who has twinkle-toes, we hope they will consider Bill Bailey.”

Two-year-old Bob, whose background is unknown after being found as a stray, has been in his temporary abode since late last year.

Bob is a handsome fella whose life is now well and truly on the up thanks to the love and dedicated care of his foster carers.

He arrived in Dogs Trust care in a sorry state, underweight and unsure about the world. He has gained weight and is flourishing in his foster home, with his playful and friendly personality shining through.

Dylan Paton, Home from Home co-ordinator at Dogs Trust Ballymena said: “Bob is now bounding into life with a very big spring in his step. He is super friendly and enthusiastic, especially when meeting new people. He loves to play, enjoys his walks and loves food time. Bob is very strong on the lead and when walked by busy roads he gets excited about passing cars so much prefers to be walked in quiet rural areas.”

To read more about all of the dogs available for adoption at Dogs Trust Ballymena, visit the charity’s website.

Meanwhile, Dogs Trust is appealing to dog lovers in Northern Ireland to consider becoming a volunteer foster carer as the charity’s available kennel space nears ‘crisis’ point.

1 . Bailie Bailie is a very sweet and friendly seven month old Labrador and Springer Spaniel crossbreed. Bailie's adopters will need to be patient and understanding as he will require some help with his confidence building. He is unsure of new scenarios and will look for someone to cuddle when he feels a bit nervous. He has happily lived in a family environment and can be adopted into a home with children. He could also potentially live with another dog after successful meets at the rehoming centre. Photo: Dogs Trust Ballymena

2 . Bill Bailey Bill Bailey is looking for a loving, peaceful home with a large garden space for him to run around. He will need to be the only pet in the home. If it is important for Bill Bailey to be left alone, this would need to be built up over time. He will require a few meets with the centre training team, which may require some home visits to build this up until he gets home forever. It is preferred that Bill Bailey is in an adult only home; however, older children that are comfortable around dogs may be considered (14+). Photo: Dogs Trust Ballymena

3 . Billy A very friendly one year old Bulldog, Billy will be a brilliant addition to a family home, but any children should be over the age of 10. This is due to Billy's enthusiastic play style; he could also live with another suitable dog in his new home. Billy is young and active, so his adopters will need to enjoy plenty of walks to exciting places such as beaches and forests. It is preferable that his adopters have experience with the Bulldog breed. Photo: Dogs Trust Ballymena

4 . Frank Frank is a one year old French Bulldog. He has little known history, so it would be best if he was rehomed to an adult only home or a family with older children (13+). He gets on well with other dogs at the rehoming centre so if meets are successful, he could live with another settled dog. Frank has a minor medical issue that requires a soft diet, which can be discussed with the Adoption Team further. Once Frank has fully recovered, he will need some help with his training. A secure garden will be perfect for Frank to play. Photo: Dogs Trust Ballymena