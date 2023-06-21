Rescue dogs Northern Ireland: Meet the 16 cute canines at Dogs Trust Ballymena who are seeking their forever home
A total of 16 dogs are currently available to adopt at the Ballymena rehoming centre, located at 60 Teeshan Road.
Among them are lovable Lurcher cross Bill Bailey and Bob, a Collie cross.
Staff at the centre say they are surprised that neither dog has yet had any intertest from potential adopters.
Conor O’Kane, manager at Dogs Trust Ballymena said: “Bill Bailey is a real sweetheart who is playful and fun with a bright personality. He enjoys meeting new people and after his favourite pastime of playing with toys, he likes a snuggle and snooze.
“Although he is sociable with people, he isn’t so keen on other dogs so Bill Bailey requires to be the only pet in his new home. A home in a peaceful area with a large garden where he can play would be perfect. We are looking for understanding and patient owners who will build a strong bond with him before he goes to his forever home.
“To anyone currently looking for a loving, energetic and playful dog who has twinkle-toes, we hope they will consider Bill Bailey.”
Two-year-old Bob, whose background is unknown after being found as a stray, has been in his temporary abode since late last year.
Bob is a handsome fella whose life is now well and truly on the up thanks to the love and dedicated care of his foster carers.
He arrived in Dogs Trust care in a sorry state, underweight and unsure about the world. He has gained weight and is flourishing in his foster home, with his playful and friendly personality shining through.
Dylan Paton, Home from Home co-ordinator at Dogs Trust Ballymena said: “Bob is now bounding into life with a very big spring in his step. He is super friendly and enthusiastic, especially when meeting new people. He loves to play, enjoys his walks and loves food time. Bob is very strong on the lead and when walked by busy roads he gets excited about passing cars so much prefers to be walked in quiet rural areas.”
To read more about all of the dogs available for adoption at Dogs Trust Ballymena, visit the charity’s website.
Meanwhile, Dogs Trust is appealing to dog lovers in Northern Ireland to consider becoming a volunteer foster carer as the charity’s available kennel space nears ‘crisis’ point.