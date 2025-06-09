3 . Rhyver

Siberian Husky Rhyver is looking for a loving home that will offer her plenty of time to chill but also have space for her to potter around in. Rhyver would be best suited with a fairly active home, with no kids, secured garden or access to a secured area for some off-lead fun. Rhyver may be able to live with another dog after successful meets at the centre. The adopter should do some research on the breed of a husky as Rhyver is quite your 'typical' husky in many ways! She enjoys a snuggle and attention but quite often this is at her picking and choosing. Rhyver has had some gastro/stomach upset but is quite settled at the moment, so would need her adopter to stick to a relatively straight forward diet in the home - this should be all that she needs, but may require some veterinary check ups from time-to-time. Photo: Dogs Trust