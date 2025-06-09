Seventeen dogs are currently awaiting adoption at the Ballymena rehoming centre, located at 60 Teeshan Road.
They include Margot, Gusty, Olly and Zebedee who are “underdogs” – dogs that have been in the charity’s care for over six months.
1. Grace
Grace is a super sweet, cuddly two year old Labrador looking for a quiet home where she can grow her confidence with the help of her adopter. She can live with older, secondary school age children, but when out on walks she must be handled by an adult as although she is dog friendly, she is still working on her manners when it comes to approaching other dogs when out and about. She could potentially live with another dog after successful meets at the Rehoming Centre. Grace has had a tough beginning, and will need an understanding adopter that will continue to work with her on training and confidence building. Photo: Dogs Trust
2. Polly
Polly is a sweet-natured 7-year-old Jack Russell with a heart full of love to give. This little lady may be small in size, but she's big on affection and is happiest when she's close to her favourite humans. Polly is currently working on her housetraining, so she’ll need a patient and understanding adopter who can continue to support her in this area. She is not a fan of too much noise, so she would be looking for a quiet, adult-only home where she can relax and feel safe. Photo: Dogs Trust
3. Rhyver
Siberian Husky Rhyver is looking for a loving home that will offer her plenty of time to chill but also have space for her to potter around in. Rhyver would be best suited with a fairly active home, with no kids, secured garden or access to a secured area for some off-lead fun. Rhyver may be able to live with another dog after successful meets at the centre. The adopter should do some research on the breed of a husky as Rhyver is quite your 'typical' husky in many ways! She enjoys a snuggle and attention but quite often this is at her picking and choosing. Rhyver has had some gastro/stomach upset but is quite settled at the moment, so would need her adopter to stick to a relatively straight forward diet in the home - this should be all that she needs, but may require some veterinary check ups from time-to-time. Photo: Dogs Trust
4. Margot
Margot is a gorgeous, very sweet, fun loving one-year-old Collie looking for her forever home. She loves meeting new dogs when out and about although can be excitable. She could potentially live with a calm natured dog in her new home. She enjoys getting out for walks in parks or forests where she is not near passing vehicles. She loves going for a paddle so river walks or beach walks would be lovely for her. Margot has a condition called cerebellar hypoplasia. This affects her balance slightly and gives her a quirky little walk but it doesn't stop her living life to the full! This can be discussed further with potential adopters. Margot has never been around small children but could happily share her home with children 14yrs and up. Photo: Dogs Trust
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.