Royal seal of approval for NI’s Ulster Carpets

Ulster Carpets has become one of three Royal Warrant holders based in Northern Ireland.

As one of Northern Ireland’s leading exporters, the Portadown-based company which manufactures luxury carpet for customers across the world was awarded the prestigious accolade in Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee year.

Nick Coburn CBE, group managing director, said: “To receive the Royal Warrant in Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee year is a real honour.

Nick Coburn CBE, group managing director and Joyce McIvor, Contract sales director for UK and Ireland, mark the news that Ulster Carpets have been granted a Royal Warrant by Her Majesty the Queen

“This achievement has taken several years of dedicated work by our staff and it further underpins the huge success and progression of Ulster Carpets, particularly as we look forward to celebrating our 85th anniversary next year.”

Still based on the same site that Nick’s grandfather founded the company on in 1938, Ulster’s forward-thinking and innovative approach has helped them to grow globally.

He explained: “Ulster have always been synonymous with quality carpets for the home but we also design and manufacture bespoke carpets for the world’s leading hotels, casinos and cruise ships. One of the key reasons behind this success is that we are the only fully integrated manufacturer of woven carpet operating entirely in the UK. From sourcing the highest quality wool and spinning and dyeing the yarn, through to the bespoke design and weaving of our luxury carpets, we have complete control over every step. We are continuing a significant investment programme to create and secure jobs in the UK, which will grow our business across the world.”

To mark this year’s Jubilee, the NI Office have launched a competition for primary school children to design a rug, which will be manufactured by Ulster Carpets before being presented to The Queen.

Ulster Carpets are also continuing to work closely with the Royal Household to develop designs for Royal Residences.

Established by George Walter Wilson, Ulster Carpets are still owned by the founder’s family and have grown to become the premier supplier of Axminster and Wilton carpets to the world market.

As one of Northern Ireland’s leading exporters, over 75% of the company’s carpet is exported outside of the United Kingdom.

Employing around 600 people and servicing both the residential and contract sales sectors, the company has further offices in London, Paris and Dubai as well as in Germany and across the USA.

Luxury hotels ranging from The Savoy and Claridge’s in London through to The Drake, Chicago, InterContinental Paris Le Grand and Burj Al Arab in Dubai all feature custom designed carpet manufactured by Ulster.