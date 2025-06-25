With the summer holidays approaching, Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough has once again opened its School Uniform Re-Use Scheme for donations.

The initiative helps to save money and reduce waste by collecting and redistributing good-quality uniforms, which can often end up in landfill when outgrown.

In a social media post, the council said: “We are delighted to partner with ten community local organisations this year, along with Libraries NI who are offering PE kit drop-off points in Antrim Library, Ballyclare Library, Glengormley Library and Rathcoole.”

For more details on drop off/collection times and dates or participating schemes, visit https://antrimandnewtownabbey.gov.uk/uniform/

Ten community groups will be participating in this year’s School Uniform Reuse Scheme. Photo: ANBC

Residents are invited to being along school items their child or children have outgrown and swap them for bigger sizes.

"All clothing should be freshly laundered and in very good condition,” the council added.

Last year, over 4,100 good quality school uniform items were received through Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council's School Uniform Scheme.